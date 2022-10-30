Share:

Rawalpindi-After refusal on part of Rawalpindi police to provide assistance, the high-ups of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) have reportedly dispatched a letter to Ministry of Interior seeking help of Rangers to evacuate Lal Haveli, seven other adjacent units and office of District Education Authority from the illegal occupants including former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, informed sources on Saturday.

In the letter, the ETPB high-ups also expressed deep concerns over non-cooperation of Rawalpindi police, they said.

Earlier, letters were also dispatched to district administration and Rawalpindi police by the ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan to get their assistance to evacuate the grabbed land/ infrastructure owned by ETPB, however, the police denied the request of the board to assist the officials of ETPB to evacuate the grabbed property from illegal occupants.

ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan told media that it was a routine action to evacuate the property of board from clutches of grabbers. He said that the board would retrieve all its occupied properties as per directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Siddique do not have any stay order by any court of law whereas the court had already issued notices to duo to evacuate the property.

He also added that the district education authority’s building is also owned by ETPB and the management has also been issued notices. However, the director colleges sought two days’ time for evacuating building on which ETPB had obtained a written surety from him.

He said that the education department building would be sealed if the management failed in implementing court orders.

He said that ETPB is taking action against grabbers but police and CPO are not cooperating with the board high ups. “Even SHO Police Station Waris Khan had not mentioned our arrival in the daily entry register,” he said.

He said that scores of people had been occupying the property of ETPB illegally on Iqbal Road, Murree Road, Moti Bazaar and suburbs.

Meanwhile, the officials of PS Waris Khan have refused to help the Federal investigation authority (FIA), anti-corruption department Islamabad and ETPB in arresting the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Sources said that teams of FIA, anti-graft body and ETPB reached PS Waris Khan to get registered their arrival officially to arrest Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. However, police refused to pen in the arrival of teams in daily register.

According to sources, scores of FIA personnel in two buses arrived in Rawalpindi but they had to return without arrest Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as police declined to help them. On the other hand, AML President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique had filed a writ petition with Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench pleading to stop police and other LEAs from arresting them.

The petition was filed through Sardar Abdul Razaq Advocate that is expected to be taken up by apex court on Monday.

Earlier, the additional district and sessions judge accepted Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Siddique Ahmed’s plea challenging the eviction order of the civil judge for his Lal Haveli residence.

The Rawalpindi court nullified the civil judge’s verdict and approved the plea of Sheikh Rashid.

The judge referred the case to the civil court for conducting the hearing again.

Earlier in the month, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) ordered Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rashid to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

The ETPB in its verdict said Sheikh Rashid and his brother have ‘illegally’ occupied seven properties including Lal Haveli. Both the APML chief and his brother failed to present relevant documents about the property despite several chances.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rashid’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

This is not the first time Rasheed has received ETPB’s notice as he had claimed to receive an eviction notice in October 2016.

The board’s regional administrator had claimed that Rashid was served a notice for an occupied land adjacent to the building being used by the AML chief.