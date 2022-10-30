Share:

ISLAMABAD-Globally acclaimed singer Atif Aslam is back with yet another mesmerizing track ‘Moonrise’ starring British actress and model Amy Jackson.

Atif Aslam, sharing the snippet of his latest song on his official Instagram account said I hope it makes you feel over the moon” along with the YouTube link of most anticipated song. Produced by the dynamic duo Tarun Chaudhary and Omar Ahmed, and directed by Adnan Qazi, the singer-turned actor’s latest song has been released through the Tarish Music label.