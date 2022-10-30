Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan women’s ODI and T20I squads are currently undergoing a five-day pre-series camp at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore ahead of the Ireland assignment.

In the camp, the players also featured in an intra-squad match at the LCCA Ground on Thursday, which was won by Nida Dar’s Pakistan Blues. Ireland women’s team, embarking on their maiden tour to Pakistan, is due to arrive in Lahore in the wee hours on Sunday. During the tour, both sides will feature in six limited-overs matches – three ODIs, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, and three T20Is from Nov 4 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fatima, who made her debut in the 2019 series against South Africa in South Africa, has till date featured in 25 ODIs, taking 36 wickets, with five for 39 her best match figures, which came against West Indies in Antigua in 2019. In 15 T20Is, she has 12 dismissals to her name, with three for 27 her career-best.

Commenting on her bowling partnership with Diana, Fatima responded, “I have a good combination with Danny (Diana Baig). The side will surely miss Diana, but we have other fast bowlers in the side which are good enough to challenge the Irish side.” Fatima has urged fans to come to the stadium and show their support for the Pakistan team. “We have seen a good crowd in Karachi against Sri Lanka, we hope to see a similar crowd flocking the stadium and supporting us in the series against Ireland.”

Sharing her thoughts on the significance of playing at home, Fatima stated, “When I was a net bowler, I always used to wonder when I will get an opportunity to play and represent my country. My message to young U19 and emerging players will be to come out and support your team and witness themselves as how overseas players approach the game.”