Share:

A huge fire swept through a prayer mat manufacturing factory in Gujranwala on Sunday as the fire-fighters have so far were not able to douse it.

The blaze which broke out in the factory located near Model Town has engulfed a big part of the factory.

Rescue 1122 officials said nine fire engines were involved in the operation to extinguish the fire.

Rescue officials said so far they were not able to ascertain the reason for the fire which is feared to destroy ready goods worth millions