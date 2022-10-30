Share:

LAHORE-An unforgettable Halloween night dinner was celebrated at the famous Five Star Avari Hotel Lahore on 29th October. People of all ages came together to hotel and enjoyed a frightfully fabulous event. The highlight consisted of Avari’s spectacularly spooky decorations that created an unparalleled setting for Halloween. A bold new variety of food famed the celebration, consisting of interesting items like, ‘Graveyard noodle soup’, ‘Bats blood soup’, ‘Spider web cake’ and ‘Witch finger cookies’. Avari Hotel is a famous reputable five-star star hotel that provides high quality hospitality and the best food in town.