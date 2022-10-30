Share:

TEHRAN-The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards has told Iranians to end the weeks-long demonstrations that have gripped the country, warning that Saturday would be their “last day” of protest.

Speaking from the funeral of victims of the attack carried out by Islamic State in the city of Shiraz on Wednesday, Hossein Salami called on Iranian young people specifically to desist from protesting. “Today is the last day of the riots. Do not come to the streets again. What do you want from this nation?” Salami said. Protests have swept through the Islamic Republic for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16 after being detained by “morality police” and taken to a “re-education center,” allegedly for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code. Protesters in the eastern city of Zahedan encountered teargas and gunfire following Friday prayers.