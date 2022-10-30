Share:

After having suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, post-flood Dengue Fever and Malaria outbreak, the people of Pakistan are now also having to fight Tuberculosis and Leprosy. The country is undergoing a serious health crisis and it seems as though the public is just as unconcerned as the government. Not only do we need awareness campaigns regarding such diseases but treatment facilities in far-flung areas, trained professionals and workshops for sudden medical crises.

According to the Provincial Manager of Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme, Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani, 12,000 patients have been diagnosed in Balochistan in the last year and are currently undergoing treatment. In the meantime, Leprosy made a comeback in KP as more than 30,000 patients were diagnosed in the last two years. What is most unfortunate is that the province had completely eradicated the disease previously so this development is a major setback.

The fact that the government has been lax in its approach to managing disease is very evident. There have been countless reports that all possible measures were being taken, and are being taken, to prevent the transmission of these diseases but that goes against their upwards trajectory in multiple provinces. Simply put, there is more that needs to be done.

Training programmes have been initiated but we are yet to see results. Underpaid medical staff often end up quitting or opting for better opportunities than working in areas that provide no monetary or a positive working environment. At the same time, resources are limited and in areas where treatments for such diseases should be free, are completely lacking. The lack of knowledge about these diseases is also a major problem; often, people are not aware of the symptoms or the gravity of the situation and take their ailments lightly.

To say that the government needs to step up is an understatement, keeping in mind all these facts. There is an immediate and dire need to take control of the health crisis in the country before it truly gets out of hand.