Once again, Pakistan is reporting record-breaking inflation rates of 4.3 percent on a week-by-week basis. The situation is bound to get worse according to estimates provided by the World Bank (WB). It stated that within the current fiscal year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise 23 percent. With the way things are going, this may not be that far-off of a possibility. The government needs to take some proactive measures to prevent hyper-inflation from destroying the economy.

In the event of such high inflation, it is the poor and middle classes who bear the brunt of an unstable and deteriorating economy. As of last week, prices of basic commodities like onion, tomatoes, pulses, cooking oil, mustard oil and similar items have shot up by as much as 50 percent. The additional impact of the floods has caused a disruption in the market that we may not be able to overcome through imports alone. And what is worse is that there are little to no solutions available to us because the flood-impacted areas are yet to be rehabilitated enough to resume production. The result of all this is a desperate population that is struggling to make it from one meal to the next.

The reason for this record-breaking spike in rates of inflation is the increase in energy prices. Additional tariffs and global trends have allowed for the price of fuel and energy sources to reach a point where the trick-down effect on industries has been devastating. Adding to this the fact that our economic output is extremely low because most industries are struggling to keep up with rising operational costs. This means that we are not generating enough revenue while our costs and outstanding payments are through the roof.

This makes for an extremely vulnerable society in which all stakeholders are on the verge of a complete breakdown. The government must explore alternate and cheap sources of energy, like that being offered by Iran, and encourage productivity in the national economy at the same time. Only through being proactive about this will we be able to overcome it.