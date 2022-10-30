Share:

Drug manufacturers are willing to reduce the prices of some medicines that are “irrationally high”, provided the government allows them to increase the prices of those medicines whose cost of production has become unbearable for the manufacturers due to increasing inflation, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) said on Saturday.

Yesterday we met with Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel and expressed our willingness to reduce the prices of some of the medicines, whose prices are irrationally high. We know that buying power of people is diminishing but we also want the government to allow an increase in prices of some of the medicines, whose cost of production has become unbearable for us due to inflation both at local and international levels”, PPMA Vice President Atif Iqbal said.

PPMA Vice President claimed that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) allowed some pharmaceutical companies to sell medicines at exorbitantly high prices while others were asked to sell the same molecules at unjustified prices, adding that now drug manufacturers were willing to sit with the government and the DRAP and rationalize and reduce these prices. He claimed that the federal health minister agreed to resolve some of the basic issues, especially the price disparity of several medicines.

Atif Iqbal claimed that the health minister had asked them to meet him again next week in Islamabad along with their recommendations, assuring that all their justified demands would be accepted but added that the minister wanted the provision of quality medicines at affordable prices to people.

SYEDA LAILA RUBAB,

Karachi.