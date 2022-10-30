Share:

ISLAMABAD-A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) on Saturday met with IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan at the Central Police Office and discussed law and order situation in wake of a long march towards the capital, a police public relations officer said.

He said that the ICCI delegation expressed their concerns about the upcoming long march adding that long march and sit-in affects the business of the traders community.

The delegation assured the IGP Islamabad their full cooperation and also requested the political parties not to stage a sit-in so that the national and international trading may continue without any hurdle.

The delegation also requested that the trader community may be facilitated to open all markets of Islamabad especially Srinagar Highway adding that the AJK is the main trading city for trade of all the construction material, food items and other essential items. The delegation further told that, due to long march and sit-ins, the risk of terrorism also exists which not only affects the human life but also damages the business activities.

They demanded special security measures on the occasion.