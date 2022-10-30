Share:

PESHAWAR - Thirteen independents and three political party candidates including PTI chief Imran Khan are contesting by-poll in NA-45 Kurram-1, being held today. The by-election in the constituency was originally scheduled for October 16 but was pushed back a few weeks due to the law and order situation.

The seat was vacated by a PTI MNA who resigned with other party lawmakers a few months ago. According to a list released by Returning Officer Muhammad Ishaq Khan Marwat, there are 16 candidates in total: 13 independents and one each from the PTI, JUI-F, and JI.

At the constituency’s 143 polling stations, adequate security has been put in place, according to officials. Apart from the police, the army and the FC will also be on duty to maintain law and order in the constituency during the elections. During the by-election, the ECP designated 24 polling stations as sensitive, while 119 were designated as most sensitive. In the Kurram district constituency, there are 111,349 male voters and 87,269 female voters.