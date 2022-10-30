Share:

In his address to the march participants at Murdike, Imran Khan, while responding to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s claim of seeking talks on the new army chief’s appointment, said that he does not talk to “boot polishers”.

“I spoke to those with whom Shehbaz hid in the trunk of the car to speak,” said Imran. He also questioned why he would send a message to the premier.

The former prime minister also said that he was not raised in a “military dictator’s nursery”.

“I do not call Ayub Khan daddy like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. I am not like Nawaz Sharif who build General Jilani’s home and pressed General Ziaul Haq’s knees to become a minister,” said the PTI leader.

On the Indian media’s coverage of his attack on military officials, the PTI chief told the neighbouring country’s media that his party is standing with the army.

“I came to power with the people’s power not because of the establishment,” claimed Khan, adding that he only seeks rule of law in the country and the protection of the people’s rights.

Continuing his attack on the coalition government, the PTI chief said that former dictator Pervez Musharraf harmed the country by giving an NRO to these parties.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is willing to cause irreparable damage to the state for the sake of satisfying his ego.

During his interaction with YouTubers here in Lahore, PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan reached out for talks on the issue of the appointment of COAS and election date with the government a month ago through a mutual friend.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI’s leader Imran Khan had the sole personal agenda, and he was hell-bent to push the country into turmoil and economic destruction for the achievement of his vested interests.