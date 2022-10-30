Share:

KARACHI-President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Tariq Yousuf has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing of tax returns till 30th November 2022 for the tax year 2022 keeping in view the overall economic scenario, ongoing political uncertainty and the consequent hardships being faced by the taxpayers.

In a statement issued, the president KCCI mentioned that the last date for filing Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2022 will be ending on Oct 31, 2022 but the businesses have not yet recovered from the disasters caused by the unprecedented flash floods in the country which have terribly affected the cashflow of many businesses and receivables of previous fiscal year from several parts of the country were still pending.

In view of the above and in the larger interest of the country and Revenue Board, Tariq Yousuf requested that for the time being the last date of submissions of returns may please be extended up to November 30, 2022 which will provide relief not only to the business community at large but also facilitate the advocates/chartered accountants and tax practitioners.