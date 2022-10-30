Share:

MASTUNG - Khadkucha levies claimed to have arrested two alleged thieves on the charge of stealing coils of electric transformer, LTs and five proclaimed offenders in different operations conducted in the Khadkucha area of district Mastung in Balochistan province on Saturday.

A large quantity of coils of transformer and LTs were also recovered from the possession of alleged accused.

Similarly, staff of levies station, Khadkucha arrested five proclaimed offenders, wanted to Levies Station, Khadkucha in different cases, in different operations conducted in Khadkuca area of district Mastung.

Talking to media, DC Mastung Yasir Iqbal Dashti, on the occasion, said that the martyrdom of Sardarzada Zaheer Ahmed Muhammadshae, a hero of levies force Mastung, had not lowered the courage of levies force, Mastung rather it had become stronger.

Lauding the performance of levies staff who had taken part in the operations, he announced cash awards and appreciation certificates.