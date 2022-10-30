Share:

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Sargodha Road on charge of negligence when kite string injured a motorcyclist in his jurisdiction.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that a motorcyclist Salman was on his way when string of a stray kite entangled in his neck and injured him seriously. Rescue-1122 immediately shifted him to Allied Hospital where he was being provided intensive care treatment.

Taking serious notice of this incident, CPO Omar Saeed Malik immediately suspended SHO Sargodha Road Hammad Yousuf on charge of negligence as he was failed to control kite flying in his jurisdiction which caused injuries to a motorcyclist.

The CPO directed the SHO to report Police Line. He also directed the SSP (Operations) to probe into the matter and submit its report so that further action could be taken against the responsible, spokesman added.

DC orders vaccination of leftover children

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the polio teams to go door-to-door on Sunday and ensure vaccination of leftover children in the district. During a meeting here on Saturday, he said that the government was spending huge funds on polio eradication. Now it was duty of the Health Department to take all possible steps for achieving hundred per cent target of anti-polio drive.

In this connection, the anti-polio teams should remain active on Sunday, Oct 30, and pay door-to-door visit for checking the leftover children and vaccinating them. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood and others were also present.

Youth shot dead

A youth was shot dead, in the limits of Gulberg police station here on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, Shahbaz (30), resident of Awami Colony Tariqabad was riding a car when unknown persons opened fire at him near main graveyard of Milad Road in the wee hours and fled the scene. Shahbaz received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Civil Lines police station. Rescue-1122 sources said here on Saturday that 50-year-old Shafqat, resident of Mullanpur was riding a motorcycle on Bilal Road when his two-wheeler collided with a car and bus. He died on the spot. The area police took the body into custody and started investigation.

GCUF starts receiving admission forms for annual exams

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has started receiving admission forms for first annual examinations 2023 of Associate Degree in Arts, Science & Commerce. According to the university spokesman, private candidates can submit their forms with single fee of Rs 2000 up to November 17 and double fee of Rs 4000 by November 24 and triple fee of Rs 6000 by November 29, 2022. More information in this regard can be obtained from university website or from Examination Department GCUF, he added.