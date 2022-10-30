Share:

Pakistan has one of the highest rates of breast cancer in Asia. The latest available Global Cancer Observatory Report estimates 25,928 new cases of breast cancer in Pakistan during 2020 and 13,725 deaths. In the absence of a functional national cancer registry, although the actual figures may be different from these estimates, it is important to remember that these numbers represent women who are losing their lives. Early detection and access to treatment in a timely manner can save lives of these women.

Breast cancer occurs when some breast cells begin to grow abnormally. These cells divide more rapidly than healthy cells and continue to accumulate,

forming a lump or mass. Cells may spread (metastasize) through the breast to the lymph nodes or to other parts of the body. We do not know the exact cause, but researchers have identified hormonal, lifestyle and environmental factors that may increase the risk of breast cancer. Some important risk factors for breast cancer include immediate family history, old age, obesity, smoking, alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, no pregnancy, not breastfeeding, late age at first child’s birth, early menarche, late menopause and hormone pills (contraceptives/hormone replacement).

However, it is not clear why some people who have no risk factors develop cancer, yet other people with risk factors never do. It’s likely that breast cancer is caused by a complex interaction of genetic makeup and environment. The important thing to know is what is not your normal and seek medical advice if you notice anything unusual. For example, a lump in the breast or thickening that feels different from the surrounding tissue, change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast, fluid/blood coming from the nipple, dimpling in breast skin/in-drawing of nipple, or a red/scaly skin.

If you feel any of the above signs and symptoms, consult a doctor because early detection can save your life. It is very rare that a doctor by just examination can tell for sure that breast lump has cancer or not. Hence almost invariably, doctors would take help from investigations such as mammogram, ultrasound scan and needle biopsy. One big myth that needs demystifying is the common belief that needle biopsy can spread the cancer: There is no reality in this. It is only by having the test that one can have the diagnosis and treatment.

Substantial support for breast cancer awareness and research funding has helped create advances in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Survival rates have improved, and the number of deaths associated with this disease is steadily declining, largely due to factors such as early detection, personalized approach to treatment and a better understanding of the disease.

Breast cancer treatment is a combination of various therapies, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone treatment and targeted therapies. Not every patient needs all of these, however it’s a careful combination of some of these treatment modalities that serves the purpose. They are usually administered sequentially. Mastectomy or removal of complete breast tissue has been the traditional treatment of all breast cancer patients in the last century.

However, with advances in technology and healthcare worldwide, smaller lumpectomy operations (only removing cancerous lump) are equally good. At Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore, we offer lumpectomy surgery to over 70% of breast cancer patients. The remaining 30%, who require mastectomy, are selectively offered breast reconstruction, where new breast is surgically formed using breast implants or flaps (body’s own tissue transferred). A recent study confirmed much better physical and psychological recovery in patients who underwent breast reconstruction.

To reduce mortality from breast cancer, it is important to remember:

Early detection and timely/appropriate treatment is the key to success in breast cancer management. Annual mammogram from the age of 40 can be useful, as some of the features of breast cancer can be picked up early even before any lump forms.

Encourage women to take out five minutes for self-examination every month.

If someone feels a breast lump/other symptoms, he/she should immediately consult a qualified doctor and insist to have tests. No one should give false assurance, as sometimes a lump that does not feel like cancer, has actually got cancer. So appropriate tests must be done to rule out cancer.

Strategies focus on providing timely access to breast cancer treatment.

All our cancer patients are treated through World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed multi-disciplinary team (MDT) approach. We stand along with breast cancer patients throughout their journey safeguarding their physical as well as emotional needs and our patients know that they are not alone in their fight against cancer.

The writer is a consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Lahore.

