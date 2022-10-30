Share:

On day three of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) "Haqeeqi Azadi March" former Prime Minister and PTI supremo Imran Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan has an inhuman justice system, and thieves and bandits were imposed on us.

Addressing the participants of the long march at Sadhoke, the former PM said that he said that there was only one difference between the society of animals and humans. "In the society of animals, the powerful can do whatever they want, and the weak have no one to protect them.

"But in a human society, there is justice," Imran claimed, adding that this was exactly the "revolution" Pakistan was seeing right now.

Imran Khan said that he and the nation would not stand with the establishment for supporting thieves.

He went on to say that people on social media were receiving threats and were being oppressed.

The former premier questioned, "You should be ashamed of what you did to Azam Swati. What was his crime? A tweet in which he criticised the army chief?"

"What kind of a calamity was it that you had to inflict torture on him [Swati]?" he added.

He told his supporters that this was the time to change their destiny and side with the truth.

"These tyrants make us worship the idol of fear," Khan said.

Imran Khan told his supporters that "I have one goal, we want justice in our country. It’s time to change our destiny. They are threatening and oppressing."

Imran Khan asks CJP to protect fundamental rights

Earlier on Saturday, asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to protect the fundamental rights and also to take action against the "custodial torture" of PTI leader Azam Swati.

"You should know why I am on the streets at the age of 70. The only reason I am marching is because you are like my children and I want you to be educated and know what real freedom is," said the former PM while addressing the long march participants at Shahdara, Lahore.

The PTI chairman said that when he condemned the torture of Shahbaz Gill, a case was filed against him, adding that he had opposed torture during detention. If action had been taken then, Azam Swati would not have been so cruel that he would have been forced to think of suicide.

"Chief justice sahib, it is your job to protect fundamental rights. The nation is looking towards you. Action is taken against custodial torture across the world - Who will protect our fundamental rights if not you chief justice sahib?" he said.

Imran Khan continued: "Today, chief justice, I am asking you to take action and listen to Azam Swati’s appeal. Show that we are a society of humans and not animals. There is justice in human society … It is our right that we are given justice."

On Friday, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the government is surviving due to the support of the establishment.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News, the former PM said that the government of thieves and the rulers are facing corruption cases, while it has also failed in stabilizing the country’s economy nor it [government] could solve governance issues.

“We do not want interference from anywhere,” he said adding that our goal is only elections.

Imran Khan went on to say that the rulers want to engage us in backdoor dialogues and bow down before the US.

The PTI chairman also maintained that his party doesn’t want anyone’s help, adding that he brought a neutral umpire in the 200-year history of cricket.

He said, “I tried to introduce Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for clean and transparent elections but the incumbent rulers did not allow let these reforms pass.

“Our only demand is that only free, fair and transparent elections should be held in the country and the decision taken by the people will be accepted by everyone.” To a question regarding the sit-in, Imran Khan said that the party has just begun.