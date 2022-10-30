Share:

FAISALABAD-Maize is an important food crop which can not only help meet domestic nutrition requirements but also play an effective role in slashing the import bill of various edible items.

This was stated by Dr Ishtiaq Hussain, Additional Director General (Training & Adoptive Research), Punjab. Speaking at a meeting of agricultural scientists during review of ‘Maize Production Project 2022-23’ at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here the other day, he said that maize was ranked as the third most important food crop after wheat and rice in Pakistan. Its production was not only catering to the food requirements of human beings but also fulfilling the feed demand of poultry sector whereas its green crop was a major source of cattle fodder.

He said that Pakistan was experiencing mushroom growth in its population which had not only increased nutrition needs but also created food security issues. Therefore, it was need of the hour to concentration on the promotion of maize cultivation because this crop could play a major role to overcome food security and nutrition issues easily, he added.

He said that a number of maize factories were already working in Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan and Rawalpindi where a large number of products were being prepared from maize crop only. Pakistan could earn precious foreign exchange through export of maize products by introducing latest technology for its value addition, he added.

Ahsan Raza, Principal Scientist Maize Institute AARI, said that the maize crop could be cultivated twice a year. He said that its Bahariya crop could be sown during January-February whereas suitable time for its Kharif cultivation was July-August. Farmers should use seed of hybrid varieties to get maximum production, he added.