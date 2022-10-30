Share:

In a tragic incident, a man opened indiscriminate fire on his step-mother, step-sister and younger step-brother in Rawalpindi on Sunday, killing of them and injuring two others seriously.

As per reports, 18-year-old step-sister Komal died on the spot, while the mother and brother were shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The accused killer and assaulter, Babar Khan, managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to sources, the mother and younger brother were shifted to DHQ Hospital’s emergency ward in a critical condition. However, the body of the girl has been shifted to mortuary.