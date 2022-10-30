Share:

Interior minister releases Gandapur’s audio clip about supply of ‘guns and gunmen’ n Directs Punjab, KP govts to ensure arrests of ‘gangs’ n Claims Imran Khan wanted armed ‘clashes between people and law enforcement agencies’ n PTI wanted some ‘dead bodies’ to fulfil its vested interests: Rana n Defence minister says Imran has become spokesperson of Pakistan’s enemy n Info minister rules out negotiations with Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD - Federal ministers including Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for creating chaos and unrest in the country by staring anti-government long march towards Islamabad.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent audio leak exposed PTI’s long march intent of creating law and order situation in the country.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad on Saturday evening, he said audio leak revealed that Imran Khan’s march can lead to any untoward situation. The minister said this audio leak raises serious question on security situation, therefore, now it is responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to protect the federal capital from armed people. He warned KP government and law enforcement agencies to arrest the people involved in this conspiracy on urgent basis.

He also appealed the Punjab government to take strict legal action against all such elements as information is pouring in that this march is aimed at creating chaos in the country. The minister categorically said that no one will be allowed to violate security measures of the federal government plans to create law and order situation. He also appealed the nation including parents and elderly people to educate their children regarding real anarchic nature of this long march and abstain them from becoming part of it.

Rana Sanaullah Saturday also said that Imran Khan wanted to create such a law and order situation that might trigger clashes between the people and law enforcement agencies. Addressing a press conference, the minister said that PTI’s long march was aimed at shedding the blood of innocent people in the federal capital.

The minister also released Gandapur’s purported audio leak, claiming PTI bringing arms to the capital.

He accused Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the name of the long march, citing purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who could be heard speaking about bringing ammunition for the long march.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for using its “peaceful” anti-government long march on Islamabad to fulfill its political agenda of destabilising the federal government by creating violence and civil unrest in the country.

The minister further accused that the opposition party’s claims were wrong that its march would be peaceful and dubbed it a “bloody” protest. He further said that the PTI wanted some “dead bodies” to fulfill its vested interests. “They want to create a national tragedy by falling (human) bodies.”

Addressing a press conference here, Rana Sanaullah shared an audio clip, ostensibly of former federal minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, to give credence to his claim.

In the clip, Gandapur purportedly can be heard asking an unidentified person whether the individuals and guns are available. He also advised the man to keep “things and people” ready at a location near motorway toll plaza, and Rawalpindi and Islamabad border.

Rana Sanaullah said that a forensic audit of the audio-clip could be conducted to prove its authenticity and asked PTI to challenge the recorded conversation if its content was fake. Though, he didn’t disclose from where he got the clip but apparently, it had been recorded by some intelligence agency.

The interior minister asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary and police chief to take notice and immediately arrest both the people and confiscate the weapons. He said that if any bad incident happened or armed people gathered in Islamabad, the provincial governments of KP and Punjab would be responsible. He also asked the Punjab chief secretary and police chief to take action against those armed people who wanted to create anarchy.

Accusing Imran Khan for pursuing an anti-state agenda, he said that the PTI had a plan to create a situation in which people would confront the law enforcement agencies resulting in killing of some citizens as they needed some “dead bodies.” He further said that they had got some reports that armed people while taking advantage of such situations can themselves resort to violence putting blame on the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The minister said that they had information that some other small groups of criminals were making efforts to gather arms and ammunition for this purpose but the audio of a former minister couldn’t be ignored. He said that some gangs had also been given similar responsibility in Gujrat— the home town of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that the federal government had also information that some armed men were accompanying Imran Khan’s long march that started in Lahore on October 28 and more would join him in Gujrat. “A dangerous game is being played in Gujrat.”

“Being the interior minister, it is my responsibility to take action over some reports,” he said adding that then PTI would start making hue and cry that the democracy and constitution allow peaceful protests. “LEAs would have to take some comprehensive action.” He also said that the federal government and LEAs were alert. He said that the government would ensure that no armed or unarmed groups stay in the jurisdiction of Islamabad to participate in the march. “No armed groups would be spared.”

The interior minister claimed that the people of Lahore rejected the long march as initial reports suggest that the number of participants didn’t exceed 14,000 at any point. He also appealed to the people not to become part of this “bloody march.”

‘The red lines’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has crossed all the red lines of the identity of a Pakistani. In a tweet, he said the Indian media does not support Narendra Modi as much as it is currently supporting Imran Khan. He said the Indian media is giving full coverage to the language being used by Imran Khan against Pakistan Army and the ISI. He said the PTI chairman has become the spokesperson of our enemy.

‘Negotiations with Imran’

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday categorically ruled out any negotiations with the “foreign funded Fitna”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who did not want transparent elections but chaos and bloodshed in the country.

In a statement, she said the “real face of Imran Khan, his politics of lies and fake character have been exposed.”

She said the reality of “foreign-funded fitna” can no longer be hidden by “spreading the mental filth on the streets”.

“The foreign-funded fitna should respond to the damages’ notices[Defamation Case] of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif before issuing such notice to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC),” she held.

She said Imran Khan was absconding in the case of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s seeking Rs 10 billion in damages from the former for the past five years.

Chief Election Commissioner was being threatened as he did not bow before the “foreign-funded fitna”, also refusing to give him [Imran] an NRO.

A notice of damages was issued because “the CEC has brought an arrogant, obstinate and selfish man under the ambit of law and caught Imran’s lies and fraud red-handed,” the minister remarked.

She further said that notice of damages was issued because the Chief Election Commissioner had attached the secret accounts and money laundering of “foreign-funded fitna” and “caught him in Daska for kidnapping vote bags and election’ staff”.

Notice of damages issued because the “CEC caught the Toshakhana robberies of the foreign-funded fitna,” she asserted.