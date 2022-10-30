Share:

Quetta - The prime suspect of former Balochistan High Court (BHC) chief justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai’s assassination was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday.

According to sources, the alleged killer of Justice Meskanzai has been affiliated with the outlawed group BLA, and the murder was committed after receiving orders from the commander of an Iranian group.

CTD DIG Aitzaz Goraya, while holding a press conference, revealed that the alleged killer of former BHC CJ Meskanzai has been arrested.

As per the details, the suspect is identified as Shafqat Ullah, and he martyred the former BHC chief justice in Kharan district of Balochistan. Goraya further revealed that in order to conduct the investigation, a top-tier judicial commission was formed, and the terrorist has been arrested after conducting a detailed investigative. After being arrested, the killer confessed to the crime and revealed that he had been associated with the outlawed group, and the murder was committed after getting instructions from Iran. He also admitted to being involved in other terrorist activities, which are being investigated. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo lauded the CTD over executing a successful operation.