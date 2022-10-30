Share:

LAHORE - Newage Cables and Haye Squad will vie for top honors in the main final of the Lahore Smart City (LSC) Polo in Pink Tournament to be contested at 3:30 pm today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. Lahore Polo Club Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said this event is being organized in collaboration with Lahore Smart City to support Pink Ribbon Pakistan in creating breast cancer awareness among the women. The subsidiary final will be played between Pebble Breakers and The Eagles at 12:00 pm. The club has also arranged some events before the final including cavalcade, relay race, motorcycle parade and javelin. Lahore Smart City CEO Zahid Rafiq will be the special guest for the finale.