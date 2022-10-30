Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator, Sindh government Spokesperson and CM Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of two innocent citizens by the mob in Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that no one will be allowed to take the law into hands and those involved in the killing of innocent citizens will be brought to justice soon.

He said that raids are being conducted to arrest the people involved in the killing. A case has also been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 15 accused have been named in the case while more than 200 unknown persons were also nominated in the FIR. He said that according to DIG South, 34 suspects have been detained so far and five suspects have been identified through videos.

“The process of identifying more accused is underway,” he said and expresses his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families. “We pray that Allah, the Alimghty to grant the bereaved families patience. We assure the affected families that they will be given justice in any case,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

The administrator Karachi directed the additional IG police Karachi to take the case as a test case to quickly expose all the accused and punish them according to law. “No negligence will be tolerated in this regard,” the administrator said.Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government will provide all possible support to police to give punishment to the offenders.