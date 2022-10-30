Share:

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Sunday that the month of November would prove to be decisive politically.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, he said that the national politics had reached an important turning point.

“The Pakistan Army is still rendering sacrifices against terrorism,” he commended the sacrifices of the armed forces.

“The real face of Imran Khan has exposed before the public. Who is he to give advice on the appointment of the army chief?” he castigated.

“Imran Khan came out with 10-12,000 people, and only 3,000 of them have now been left. What will happen to the long march when it reaches Islamabad?” he made a sarcastic remark.

“According to the Constitution, the appointment of the army chief is the prerogative of the prime minister,” he emphasised.

“Imran Khan has sent a message to decide the appointment of the army chief together. India is celebrating the statements of Imran Khan,” he deplored.

“Where is it written that the army chief should be appointed through negotiation?” he questioned.

“The constitutional term of the National Assembly will end in August next year. Then, elections will be held after 90 days,” he declared.