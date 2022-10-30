Share:

A clinical performance from Pakistan helped the Men in Green win the match against the Netherlands in the crucial T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

The Men in Green won by six wickets, completing the target of 92 runs in just 13 overs.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan after claiming figures of 3-22 in four overs.

Colin Ackermann top-scored for Netherlands with run-a-ball 27.

Earlier, Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are without a point after two defeats and made one change from the side that were shocked by Zimbabwe at the same venue with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Haider Ali.

The Asian giants need to win their last three matches and hope other results go their way if they are reach the semi-finals, as they did a year ago in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Netherlands XI: Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover