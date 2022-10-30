Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recent devastating floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have inundated vast areas of farmland in Pakistan, destroying standing crops and stocks and seriously affecting livelihoods. Thirty-three million people have been affected making up about 1/8th of the country’s population. The damage has climbed up to $40 billion which is about 10 percent of the GDP.

Talking to WealthPK, Head of Innovation and Integration, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) Irshad Khan Abbasi said, “We’ve already suffered from a heatwave and now we have suffered from severe floods. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s contribution to carbon emission is just 0.8 percent but it is among the 10 most vulnerable countries affected by the climate change.” “Extreme weather catastrophes have seriously harmed the local crop output. Crops of rice and cotton as well as vegetables like onions and tomatoes have been harmed by rain and devastating floods. They also pose a threat to the upcoming wheat planting season at a time when Pakistan cannot afford another disruption in the supply of grains,” he said. He added, “Now we need to rehabilitate these millions of people, provide them with safe housing, and medical facilities, build climate-resilient infrastructure, and restore agricultural lands destroyed by floods.” Around 40 percent of the labour force relies on agriculture for employment, while the sector represents about a fifth of economy, Irshad Khan said. “The government needs to focus on the rehabilitation of the farmers. These floods will have long-term disastrous effects if we failed to act quickly. As a result of these floods, malnutrition will increase, as well as financial disasters and food shortages will occur,” he added. He said, “Agriculture is considered the country’s backbone, as it contributes 22.7 percent to the GDP. For rehabilitation and increased agricultural productivity, the government must play its part by giving incentives to the farmers. This will help the farmers to increase their productivity while spending less money, which as a result will create more jobs.”

“The government should develop climate-resilient varieties because climate change is harming the crops. Most of the seeds which the farmers use are either not certified or are infected, so the use of certified seeds is recommended, and the government should ensure that the farmers have access to them,” he said. He said the government should lower taxes on the agricultural industry and provide the farmers with interest-free or low-interest loans and drip and sprinkle irrigation equipment. Pakistan has to devise a proper plan for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas and there is a dire need for framing both short and long-term policies to improve the agriculture sector.