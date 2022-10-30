Share:

ISLAMABAD - The relations between Pakistan and the United States were once again on the path of holistic growth and expansion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan said while addressing foreign students studying in US universities at the International Students House in Washington D.C.

The International Student House has 190 residents from 28 countries, says a press release received here. The ambassador also thanked the United States for giving additional assistance of $30 million to help millions of people in Pakistan, whose lives were devastated by the recent floods. He appreciated that so far the United States has contributed $97 million to support Pakistan’s initial rescue, relief and early recovery operations following the floods.

Pakistan’s envoy said that after a brief period of uncertainty following US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August last year, the two sides have recalibrated, reenergized, and rejuvenated their longstanding partnership. While the emphasis on strategic coordination continued to jointly face challenges of terrorism and regional stabilization, efforts were being made to advance the two countries’ economic agenda by accelerating the pace for engagement on trade, investment, energy, agriculture, science and technology.