“We have spilt an ocean of blood for the brotherhood and unity of our peoples and we shall not allow anyone to touch or destroy it from within.”

–Josip Broz Tito

Josip Broz Tito was Yugoslavia’s dictator during WW2. He fought the Nazi occupation and had a big role in secure the state’s independence in 1948. He fought the Austro-Hungarian army in WW1 and was captured by the Russians. During this time, he served in the Red Army and later returned to Croatia where he became a prominent union organiser. In 1937, he was assigned to the Yugoslav Communist party and in 1941, he emerged as the leader. Then, he adopted the name of Tito and ever since, he gathered non-communist forces and supported the Serbian resistance leader Mihajlovi. His army and its successes soon eclipsed many nations around him and his success was primarily attributed to guerrilla tactics, his own charisma and the appeal of his political ideology.