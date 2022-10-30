Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk holds a prominent place in the annals of history.

Shehbaz Sharif said Turkiye s impressive economic strides under President Erdogan are acknowledged by the world.