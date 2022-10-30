Share:

HYDERABAD -The Deputy Inspector General Police Hyderabad Range Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has said that the police was making all-out efforts to protect the life and property of law-abiding people, adding that recent achievement in busting the gangs of criminals and dacoits was the result of cooperation from the masses, particularly the business community. The DIG Hyderabad Range expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony hosted by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in honour of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, here, on Friday night. He said that criminal activities were part of any society and the police force was duty bound to combat crimes and criminals. However, he said the police can achieve effective results in maintaining the rule of law with the support of the people. He informed that recently the district police Hyderabad had killed the dacoits who were involved in bank dacoity and recovered a huge chunk of loot cash from their possession. The DIG Hyderabad highly praised the efforts of the SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh for maintaining law and order in the district and taking prompt action against crime and criminals. In recognition of the services of maintaining law and order in the district, the HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui and DIG Hyderabad Range Police Syed Pir Muhammad Shah jointly presented shield to SSP Amjad Shaikh. Other HCCI representatives including Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, Senior Vice President Najmuddin Qureshi and Chairman HCCI Law and Order Sub-Committee Chairman Mirza Hassan Masood Baig presented honourary shields to all members of the team that had killed the dacoits recovering cash from them. HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said that the business community of Hyderabad was paying Rs35 billion in respect of taxes to the national kitty and the traders and businessmen only want peace in the city which he said was a key to grow business activities.