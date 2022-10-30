Share:

Polling is underway in the NA-45 Kurram by-poll amid strict security.

Polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

There are 16 candidates, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), contesting the elections.

There are 198,618 registered voters — 111,349 men and 87,269 women — in the constituency, according to the spokesman of the Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The voters will cast their votes at 143 polling stations — 119 of them have been declared very sensitive and 24 others sensitive, according to the spokesman.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday released a video message for the people of Kurram ahead of NA-45 by-poll.

In a video message, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan appealed to his supporters in Kurram to vote for the party in Sunday’s upcoming local government elections.

“You must vote for justice, for change”, he said.