In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polling for the by-elections on the vacant seat of National Assembly constituency NA-45 Kurram is underway.

Polling, which commenced at eight in the morning will continue till five in the evening without any break.

A total of sixteen candidates are in the run for the seat, including PTI chief Imran Khan and Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

A tough competition is expected between Imran Khan and PDM backed candidate Jamil Khan.

There are 198,618 registered voters in the constituency. The voters will cast their votes at 143 polling stations — 119 of them have been declared very sensitive and 24 others sensitive, according to the spokesman.