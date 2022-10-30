Share:

Another long march is upon us as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) is once again protesting towards the capital. This anti-government long march has been termed by the party chairman as the “biggest freedom movement” in the country’s history.

With every long march, there is an air of trepidation as to what to expect. The series of events that took place in the aftermath of the long march earlier in the year echo all too well. The long march that took place after the vote of no-confidence propelled instability in the countries, with alleged police brutality, shelling, and also instances of protestors indulging in violence.

Therefore, it seems that everybody took a sigh of relief when the first day of this long march came to an end peacefully, with Imran Khan asking the party’s supporters to get rest before starting again towards the federal capital from Shahdara. However, this does not mean that all parties involved should stop taking caution. There is a. very real risk of violence and extreme unrest, especially after the government’s decision to deploy 30,000 police, rangers and para-military troops in Islamabad to prevent the protestors from entering. While the march has been relatively peaceful, there have been a number of statements made by political leaders that are bound to cause agitation, and in these unruly times, may fan the flames of anarchy.

While PTI must also ensure that its supporters adhere to the law, the real responsibility is on the government to maintain peace and prevent the high-pressure situation from tipping over to instability. This will be a real test for the government and it is vital to proceed carefully. Any mismatched or aggressive action taken can lead to an immediate deterioration of the situation. The government must learn the lessons of the mistakes it committed earlier this year- any violence or instability in the capital has a dire impact on the country’s foreign exchange, economy and international image. At this stage of economic distress, where the country may be in the midst of a gas shortage, we cannot afford an escalation of this situation.