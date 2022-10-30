Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda for defying party policy. “This is in reference to the show-cause notice to you [Vawda] dated October 26, 2022, for defying party policy. You have not responded to the notice within the stipulated timeline. Therefore, your membership from the party stands terminated,” said a letter issued by PTI Central Secretariat here on Saturday.

The opposition PTI expelled its senior leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda from the party for violating its policies only three days after his controversial press conference that defied narrative of former PM Imran Khan.

PTI terminated the basic party membership of Vawda, a close aide to party chairman Imran Khan in the past, after he did not respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated timeline, says a notification issued by the party’s Central Secretariat.

On October 26, the Sindh chapter president of PTI Ali Haider Zaidi had issued a show cause notice to the party leader following his presser, which was immediately disowned by other party leadership.

The notice had suspended the basic party membership of Vawda by asking him to submit the reply within two days. Vawda in the news conference had not only opposed the narrative of the party on the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif but also said that he was seeing bloodshed during the PTI long march.

The senior party leaders disowned his claims saying that he did not represent the party policy with PTI Sindh president saying that Vawda tried to “damage our Long March.”

Earlier this year, the Election Commission had disqualified Vawda for life from parliamentary politics for submitting a false affidavit about his dual nationality