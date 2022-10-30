Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suspended the long march activities for the day after a female journalist Sadaf Naeem who was working for Channel 5 died while covering the march.

Speaking to the supporters after the tragic incident, the former PM said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, today. "However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately."

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader, Asad Umar, said that the march would now commence from Kamoke tomorrow (Monday).