LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has accorded approval of the funds amounting to Rs 12 billion on the whole for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affectees.

He was presiding over a meeting at CMO in which the Head of Punjab Ehsas Program Dr Sania Nishtar, Provincial Minister Mohsin Leghari and others were also present.

The CM said that the Punjab government will provide Rs 9 billion for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affected people adding that other Rs 3.2 billion which were collected during the telethon would be contributed. He said that Rs10 billion have been allocated to redress the losses of houses and the livestock while Rs 2 billion have been allocated to provide financial assistance to the farmers whose fields were affected due to the floods. The chief minister apprised that the farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land will be disbursed Rs 5000/per acre while Rs 2 lac/financial aid will be given on the falling down of adobe houses while Rs 4 lac/financial aid will be given to the owners of the bricked houses. He said that the owners of the livestock will also be given financial aid in the flood-affected areas.

The CM added that the Punjab government is doing the rehabilitation work of the flood-affectees. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Member Board of Revenue, concerned Secretaries and other officials also attended the meeting.