The Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that the Punjab government is working to rehabilitate flood victims with it’s resources and donations from philanthropists.

Former Member National Assembly Mian Tariq Mehmood and Mian Hassan Yousuf met the Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two mentioned political leaders gave a check of Rs. 100 million for CM Flood Relief Fund, on which Mr. Elahi expressed gratefulness for their generosity and kindness.

In this regard, Punjab CM said that helping flood victims is nothing less than worship. Wealthy people have generously contributed to help the affectees.

He further mentioned that the implementation of the comprehensive program for rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims has started.