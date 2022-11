Share:

LAHORE -Qasim Ali Khan from Lahore Gymkhana Club took lead with 148 - four over par at the end of the second round of 22nd Paragon Sindh Amateur Golf Championship at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Saturday. Arsalan Khan of KGC along with Saad Habib of Rumanza are jointly following Qasim with 150 - six over par. Abdul Moiz from Rumanza played best today with par (72) but his average is keeping him at fifth position. Leader from day one Abdullah Ansar is holding sixth with 153 - nine over par.