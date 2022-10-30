Share:

Lahore-The referee fitness test for FIFA Referee list 2023 was held here at the PFF Headquarters on Saturday.

The referees’ contestants include Muhammad Ali, Yasrib Nawaz, Tahir Hussian, Talha Saleem, Arshad-ul-Haq, Zubair Shahzad, Ajab Khan, Azam Ali, Muhammad Arslan, Umer Faraz, Siraj Ahmed, Majid Ali and Zeeshan Ghulam, who took part in the test under the supervision of a physical trainer.

After conducting the test, the trainer and physical instructor including the participants met with the Chairman Football Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik and member Shahid Niaz Khokhar. Sharing his views, Chairman NC Haroon Malik said, “I thank all of you who came here and participated in the test. You guys are doing well and your passion for football is matchless. After a hiatus, football is back on track.”

You are the future of Pakistan and we expect you to continue doing the same thing in the future as well. We will try our best to facilitate you in every possible way.”

On the occasion, Shahid Niaz Khokhar said, “Football is nothing without a referee and you are the backbone of the game. You have been doing good for a couple of years and I am glad that the NC in its tenure, serves the renowned football game tremendously.” He advised all the participants to stay loyal to their profession and no doubt, this will bring fruits for them in the future.