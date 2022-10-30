Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Irfan Qadir submitted the details of his assets.

According to the details, Irfan Qadir’s total assets are worth more than Rs280 million.

His immovable property is worth more than 200.4 million while he has no property abroad.

The value of Irfan Qadir’s vehicles is more than Rs39.4 million.

Irfan Qadir has shown 50 tolas of gold in his assets.

He has shown Rs6.8 million and Rs2.8 million in his bank accounts.

Besides, he has shown a plot worth Rs7 million in DHA Lahore.

He has shown a one-kanal plot worth more than Rs10 million in a DHA sector.

He has also shown 60-kanal inherited land on Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

He has also shown agricultural land worth millions of rupees in Kasur district.