PESHAWAR - Speaking during a seminar on breast cancer awareness at the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Saturday in Peshawar, Special Secretary for Health Abdullah Kakakhel noted that breast cancer poses a severe threat to women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the KP Health Department is in the process to buy seven Mammography machines at the cost of Rs1 billion, for the seven divisional headquarters hospitals of the province while all other districts will be provided with machines soon which will help the patients in the timely diagnosis of breast cancer. The treatment of breast cancer is available on the Sehat Card, which will benefit the poor people of the province, he said.

On this occasion, RMI Consultants, Prof Dr Abdul Wahid, Prof Dr Sher Muhammad, Prof Dr Jameel Ahmed and Dr Mehwish Jabeen addressed the seminar.

The speakers said that breast cancer is a threat to the health of women worldwide. The speakers shared that according to an estimate, one in eight Pakistani women get breast cancer at some stage of their life. The speakers further said that several studies and reports indicate that Pakistani women are at the highest risk of breast cancer and it is time to protect them from this disease through regular screening through mammography.

At the end of the seminar, Chief Guest Abid Kakakhel and CEO RMI Shafiq-ur-Rehman distributed shields among the speakers and participants.