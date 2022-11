Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalised all arrangements to conduct the first phase of pre-entry test for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes for the academic year 2023 today (Oct 30). According to the university spokesperson, a total of 8,960 candidates including 7,360 male and 1,600 female aspirants out of a total of over 19,045 applicants will appear in the first phase of the pre-entry test. The candidates who had been called to appear in pre-entry test belonged to 14 districts of Sindh including Dadu, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur Mir’s, Nausheroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Karachi and Umerkot while the candidates from different parts of Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces will also appear in the test today. The admit cards have been issued to the candidates of the above-mentioned districts and provinces through their e-portals and the e-mail IDs provided on the admission form. However, those who failed to receive their admit cards via e-portal and their given email IDs in time, will be called on November 6, 2022 to appear in the second phase of the pre-entry test.