Model turned actress, Humaira Asghar Ali has proven herself as a role model for the girls who want to pursue their dreams in the field of showbiz.

She has a unique acting caliber and on top of that is breathtakingly beautiful. She is the perfect example of beauty with brains with a strong vision as she is very keen on selecting what type of roles she plays.

The diva was recently seen in a reality show titled "Tamasha" hosted by veteran TV actor Adnan Siddique.

Talking about her experience in the show, she said: “It was an amazing experience despite that I was not mentally prepared for it but when it started there was excitement and nervousness yet confident because it was being held for the first time at such a big level."

She further adds, “the multi-tasking people who had good stamina and temperament successfully went through it, she completed six weeks of the show strongly and played very well, she stood up for herself and all the women out there"

Humaira unveils that, “There was a mental and physical test of every contestant. Besides all that, everyone has to prove him/herself as a multitasking person as how one leads oneself, because there was fun and a task to raise voice for the rights of the people, and you had to complete household works and to do many other things but I say that it is once in a life-time experience,”.

The actress points out that there was a huge competition and stress as every contestant had to prove himself and herself to be a person of multiple dimensions.

When asked if she had any bar from her family, she says, “her family is very supportive since her childhood and throughout the journey from studying Fine Arts at college & university, joining theatre plays, learning dance & mime, later modeling and now starting her TV dramas as an actress, they encouraged her to do this show strongly.

Humaira, unlike many other female models and artists, is a self-made actor who has made her name in such short time period through hardwork, commitment and following her dreams.

When asked about her biggest learning from the show She said : "It taught me what my strengths are. It taught me the importance of self-discipline. It also taught me the importance of equality in labour. And we should always stick to the right thing no matter whoever is against you or whatever is the situation. We should always fight for our own right.

Before entering into the entertainment industry, Humaira studied visual art (Painting & Sculpturing) from famous artists and teachers at National College of Arts and done her master in major Painting & Sculpture from there.

She highlighted the women’s roles in building societies through her art work and interestingly most of her paintings and sculptures were based on Urdu poetry and literature. She is doing her art work exhibition soon.

We wish her all the best to this multi-talented actress for her upcoming projects and a shining future.