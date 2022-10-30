Share:

The animosity and envy between our politicians are at an unprecedented level. Our politics at all levels is at its worst with zero tolerance for others and no concern for the country. Our politicians are so obsessed with power that they see nothing between them and power, be it people or the country. The PTI formed a coalition government in 2018 and it was not welcomed by any of the opposition parties. They were accused of being incompetent and not able to manage.

The economy faltered and inflation increased steeply, which led to lawlessness and crime. However, the opposition parties instead of letting the government work kept agitating and creating hurdles to topple it. They kept claiming that PTI was destroying the country and must be ousted. The PTI on the other hand kept blaming the economic misery of the country on the corruption of previous governments. They had to borrow from the IMF to keep the country afloat. Early this year, Mr Imran Khan was removed from the PM slot through a no-confidence move and a coalition government of PDM took over the country. It has been more than five months and the economy has gone from bad to worst.

All the wisdom that the PDM had while in opposition has vanished and the government of our worthy PM Mr Shahbaz Sharif has failed miserably in saving the economy which is on a ventilator. The dollar has hit almost 240, inflation is at an all-time high, and our politicians are still busy in an ugly match of mudslinging. While the economy is at mercy of IMF or other lenders and floods have devastated the country, our politicians are busy fixing the blame and trying to make each other look worst. The PTI is out holding rallies and calling everyone corrupt and an enemy of the country. The government on the other hand is busy holding press conferences to accuse Mr Khan of being a threat to national security.

While all parties are willing to negotiate with terrorists, they are so caught up in their lust for power that they are not willing to sit together with their opponents to rescue the country from almost certain default. If they don’t mend their way, I am afraid they will not have a country to settle their scores.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.