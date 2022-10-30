Share:

Bygones be bygones, the concerning menace is the inability of successive governments to learn from the mistakes of their erstwhile counterparts. As Pakistan is ranked the seventh most affected state to bear the disproportionate brunt of terrorism, the country must unleash an introspective analysis to re-orient its strategies in combatting the looming problem of extremism and terrorism.

Moreover, the reactive approach to tackling this issue only serves to barber the offshoots of terrorism while it continues to grow stronger in roots on the breeding grounds of alienated communities. Lastly, the imported concepts of countering terrorism must be layered with radiant hues of region-specific cultures to attain legitimacy.

IRFAN UL HAQ CHISHTI,

Kamalia.