Share:

PESHAWAR - Following a threat alert issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government about possible attack of the Taliban on certain political leaders, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Saturday declared that they had not planned to attack any political leader and that the threat alert was wrong.

“Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has neither issued threat to anyone, nor has planned to kill political leaders. In fact, spy agencies often issue such threat alerts whenever they want to target someone,” TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurassani said in a statement issued to media persons on Saturday.

He further said TTP never targeted anyone through secret planning, but they first warn someone to mend ways before taking any action.

It may be mentioned here that a threat alert titled ‘Special Information Report’ was issued by the KP DIG of police (Operations) a few days ago. The alert mentioned that TTP planned to target several political leaders including Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Manzoor Chishti, Ahmad Wali and Amir Muqam. The threat alert directed the authorities concerned to also tighten security at foreign projects, minority worship places, educational institutions, imambargahs, major bus terminals and other sensitive locations.