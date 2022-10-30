Share:

wo officials were martyred and four injured in a terrorist attack on police check post in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to details, the terrorists attacked Daraban police check post in Dera Ismail Khan, in which a private officer, hired on daily wages, of the wildlife department along with a policeman was martyred, while four policemen were also injured.

The martyred police officer has been identified as Hazrat Hussain and the wildlife officer has been identified as Nimatullah. The injured namely Bilal, Imran, Nasrullah and Naqeebullah have been shifted to District Hospital Dera.

On the other hand, a heavy contingent of Dera police and security forces reached the spot. They cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

DPO Dera Captain Retired Najam Hussain Liaquat also visited the injured in District Headquarters Hospital Dera.