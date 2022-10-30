Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in district Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

According to ISPR, fire exchange took place between Pakistani troops and terrorists in general area Darazinda, District Dera Ismail Khan.

The Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists. During the intense exchange of fire, Naik Sajid Hussain (33), a resident of Khushab and Sepoy Muhammad Israr (26) and resident of Attock fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat, according to the ISPR. It said sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.