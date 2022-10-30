Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik, said on Saturday said that the up-gradation work on 108 Basic Health Units (BHUs) was underway with rapid pace across the district.

He said that all health units of the districts would be upgraded, adding that security staff was being deputed at 90 more health centres.

The provincial minister expressed these views during inauguration of new Operation Theater at Government Town Hospital New Multan. On this occasion, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Secretary Health Dr. Iqbal, CEO Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Dr. Masood Haraj and others were present.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that the evening shift had also been started in the town hospital while the surgery process would also be started soon.

He said that the Punjab government had taken revolutionary measures to provide health facilities to the masses and added that quality medicines were being provided at all hospitals and basic health centers.

He said that complaint cells had been established along with health facilities in the hospitals and cell numbers of officials also been provided in the cells. Ventilators will also be provided in all hospitals of Multan, he said. Dr. Akhtar Malik also inspected the different wards of the new Operation Theater of the Town Hospital.

62 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 62 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,08,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against six power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.