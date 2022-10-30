Share:

LAHORE - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad Saturday directed the relevant authorities to tighten noose around defaulters on daily basis.

He presided over a meeting which reviewed recovery progress in Shalimar Town. The MD further directed the authorities to keep water connections disconnected without any discrimination till ensuring 100 per cent recovery.

The meeting was told that in the last two weeks Rs3.1 million had been recovered from sub-division Gujarpura, Rs3 million from Baghbanpura sub-division, two million rupees from Mughalpura and Rs3.6 million from Shadbagh sub-division. He said that WASA’s recovery operation would continue till recovery of all dues from defaulters.